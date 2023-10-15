Aoife Kingston nee Neville of Ownagarry, Killorglin and formerly of Foynes, Co. Limerick. Aoife passed away peacefully, on October 14th 2023, surrounded by her loving family, in the Palliative Care Unit of University Hospital, Kerry. Beloved wife of Erwin and much loved mother of Molly, Lucy & Anna, adored daughter of Josephine & Dan, daughter-in-law to Bridie & Paul. She will be deeply missed by her loving sisters Lorraine, Rochelle & Eimear, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, and her adored nieces, nephews & grand nephew, relatives, many friends, work colleagues & neighbours.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence in Ownagarry (V93XE62) Monday evening (Oct. 16th) from 4pm - 7pm. Funeral arriving Tuesday morning (Oct. 17th) to St. James' Church, Killorglin, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Dromavalla Cemetery, Killorglin. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit University Hospital, Kerry.

Advertisement

Mass will be live streamed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church