Annette Curran (nee Murphy) of New Road, Portmagee and formerly of Ardcost, died peacefully on Saturday, February 3rd 2024 surrounded by her family, in the care of the staff at St Anne's Community Hospital Cahersiveen.

Predeceased by her sister Mona and her parents Eileen and Thomas.

Annette is deeply mourned by her grieving husband Brendan, her children Mary Ellen, Bryan, Thomas, Sarah, sister Sally, brother Seán, sister-in-laws, brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family, large circle of friends and neighbours.

May Annette Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (private) for family on Sunday (Feb 4th).

Reposing in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen on Monday evening (Feb 5th) from 5.30pm followed by removal at 8.30pm to St Patrick’s Church, Portmagee arriving at 9pm. Requiem mass will take place on Tuesday (Feb 6th) at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, Donations if Desired to St Anne's Hospice Cahersiveen.

Requiem mass will be live-streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/portmagee