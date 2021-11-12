Anne Nancy Fitzgerald née Butler
Cragg Farm Farranfore and Formerly of Cliggan Moville Co. Donegal
Requiem Mass for Anne will take place on Monday at 12 noon in the Church Of St Theresa and Colmcille Currans followed by cremation at the Shannon Crematorium at 3 pm. The Mass will be live streamed on the Killeentierna Churches Facebook page.
House private please.
The funeral cortege will depart her residence at 11.30 am Monday and travel to the Church for Requiem Mass at 12 noon and depart the Church at 1pm and travel by O Callaghan's Cross/Castleisland on route to Shannon.
