Raheen Co Limerick & Ballybunion
Funeral Details: Requiem mass will take place in St. Johns Church, Ballybunion on Mon 13 March at 11.00 am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery ( St. Johns )
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Milford Hospice, Limerick
The death has taken place of Anne Mehigan (nee Sugrue) of Ballycummin, Raheen & formerly Ballybunion, Co. Kerry. Anne is predeceased by her parents, Paddy and Alice, sisters, Breda and Pat. Anne will be sadly missed by her beloved family, husband, Rory and daughters Kate and Niamh, her brother, Michael, sisters, Marie, Pauline and Jackie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and colleagues at St. Nessan`s National School.
Rest in Peace
For those unable to attend, the mass will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/stjohnsparishballybunion.
