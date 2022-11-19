Anne Harris Duffy née Edwards of Caheranne, Strand Road & formerly St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee, died peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on 19th November 2022, beloved wife of the late John Harris and the late Liam Duffy and dearest mother of Seán, Vincent, Michael, David, Mai and Lesley. Sadly missed by her loving family, her 17 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, her sister Josephine Casey and her brother Michael Edwards, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Advertisement

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Monday 21st November from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10:30 am where the Requiem Mass for Anne will be celebrated at 11:00 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparish.net). Interment afterwards in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. (via “Donation” link – www.alzheimer.ie), or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. Rest in Peace