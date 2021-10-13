Ann Teahan née McGovern, Glosha West, Cromane, Killorglin.
Peacefully at home on October 14th 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick. Sadly missed and will be lovingly remembered by her sons & daughter; John, Mary, Padraig & Kevin, daughters-in-law Mary, Claire & Sheila Frances, son-in-law John, grandchildren; Kelly, Cara, Sean, Joshua, Samantha, Ross, Aran, Rian, Fionn & Grace, brother Frank (New York), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.
The funeral cortége will depart from her residence on Saturday morning at 10.10am arriving to The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church
Recommended
Boil water notice remains for 3,500 people in north KerryOct 14, 2021 08:10
Issues with Kerry ambulance service to be raised in Dáil this eveningOct 14, 2021 17:10
No ICU or general beds available at University Hospital KerryOct 13, 2021 17:10
Kerry NPHET member expresses concern about easing restrictions on October 22ndOct 14, 2021 08:10
Largest deer ever seen in Kerry photographed in Killarney National ParkOct 14, 2021 17:10