Ann Teahan née McGovern, Glosha West, Cromane, Killorglin.

Peacefully at home on October 14th 2021 surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her beloved husband Patrick. Sadly missed and will be lovingly remembered by her sons & daughter; John, Mary, Padraig & Kevin, daughters-in-law Mary, Claire & Sheila Frances, son-in-law John, grandchildren; Kelly, Cara, Sean, Joshua, Samantha, Ross, Aran, Rian, Fionn & Grace, brother Frank (New York), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends.

The funeral cortége will depart from her residence on Saturday morning at 10.10am arriving to The Star of the Sea Church, Cromane for Requiem Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin. Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/killorglin-st-james-church