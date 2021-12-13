Advertisement

Ann Sugrue

Dec 14, 2021 08:12 By receptionradiokerry
Ann Sugrue

Ann Sugrue, New Street, Cahersiveen

Ann’s funeral will arrive to the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church of the Holy Cross, Cahersiveen for 11a.m. mass on Wednesday, December 15th. Burial afterwards at Holy Cross Cemetery.

The funeral mass can be viewed www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen.

Family flowers only.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Daly's Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus