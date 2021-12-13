Ann Sugrue, New Street, Cahersiveen

Ann’s funeral will arrive to the Daniel O’Connell Memorial Church of the Holy Cross, Cahersiveen for 11a.m. mass on Wednesday, December 15th. Burial afterwards at Holy Cross Cemetery.

The funeral mass can be viewed www.churchservices.tv/cahersiveen.

Family flowers only.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Daly's Funeral Directors, Cahersiveen