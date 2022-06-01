Advertisement

Ann Fitzell

Jun 2, 2022 15:06 By receptionradiokerry
Ann Fitzell

Ann Fitzell nee Brick of Meadowlands, Oakpark and formerly Farmer’s Bridge, Tralee

 

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Ann will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on  www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Coronary Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

 

Beloved wife of Francis, dear mother of Lucy, Caroline & Harry and sister of Eily, Bridie, Doreen and the late Paddy.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Sarah, Marcus, Emma, David & Aoife, sons-in-law Jim & Tadhg, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours  and many friends.

Advertisement

 

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus