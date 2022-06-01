Ann Fitzell nee Brick of Meadowlands, Oakpark and formerly Farmer’s Bridge, Tralee

Funeral arriving to St. John’s Church, Tralee on Saturday morning at 9.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Ann will be celebrated at 10 am (streamed on www.stjohns.ie ). Interment afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to The Coronary Care Unit, U.H.K., or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

Beloved wife of Francis, dear mother of Lucy, Caroline & Harry and sister of Eily, Bridie, Doreen and the late Paddy.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her grandchildren Sarah, Marcus, Emma, David & Aoife, sons-in-law Jim & Tadhg, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.