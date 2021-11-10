Angela Hickey, Pimlico, London and formerly of Ballinattin, Knocknagoshel.

Peacefully, on October 28th 2021. Predeceased by her parents, Laurence and Maryann, her sisters Sheila and Nora Mai (New York) and Bride (Brosna), her sisters-in-law Mary Hickey and Phil Hickey and her brother-in-law Gerald Barry. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brothers James, Lar and Dan (Mayo), sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, neighbours and a larger circle of wonderful friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace

A Memorial Mass for Angela will be held in St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel, on Saturday, 13th November, at 12 noon followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Knocknagoshel. The Mass will be livestreamed on the St. Mary's Church, Knocknagoshel Facebook Page.