Angela De Regibus (née Slattery)

Angela De Regibus (nee Slattery) 88 Shanakill, Tralee, Co. Kerry, peacefully in her home. Thursday 31st August, 2023. Predeceased by her loving husband Francesco, daughter Miriam, her brothers David (Slatterys Travel Tralee), and Paul (Boston USA), Michael (Boston USA), and Sister Miriam (Boston USA),
Sadly Missed by her loving children Frank, John and Theo, and brother Tomás, her grandchildren Tomás, Yvonne, Amelia, Sophia, and Elena and of course her close friends Marion and Danny, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.
May She Rest In Peace
Reposing at her home in, Shanakill, V92 F5Y3, Sunday evening, 3rd September, from 7.00pm to 9.00pm. Private Cremation will take place on Monday, 4th September, in The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork, at 5.00pm.
Enquiries to John O' Rahilly, Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee: phone 0876865632 or 0667121119.
