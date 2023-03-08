Amaya Miren Everett née de Retuerto

Amaya Miren Everett nee de Retuerto of Bilbao, Spain, England and Abbeydorney: born 23rd March 1936 and died peacefully at home in the loving care of her family, on 8th March 2023.

Amaya is predeceased by her husband John, son Steven, her parents Martin & Victoriana, her brothers Pedro & Aitor, her recently deceased sister Edurne and her niece Amanda. She is mourned by her family, Miren, Peter, Aitor & Amaya, their partners Celine, Philippa & Rob, her 13 grandchildren, great-grandson Zane, brother Martin, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Reposing at her home in Cloonametagh, Abbeydorney (V92RK52) on Friday from 4pm to 6pm. Funeral arriving to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney on Saturday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Amaya will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/st-bernards-church-abbeydorney). Interment afterwards in Kyrie Eleison.