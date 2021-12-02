Alzbeta Zupkova, Muing, Oakpark,Tralee.

Peacefully, on December 2nd 2021, at her residence. Predeceased by her husband Vojta, sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Reposing in The Rose Room, Hogan's Funeral Home, Tralee this evening from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral cortége will depart from Hogan's Funeral Home at 10.15am on Saturday morning, arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan's Church Tralee at 10.30am for requiem mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in New Rath Cemetery. Enquiries to Hogan's Funeral Home Tralee