Alina Wozniak, (née Palufzek).

Feb 24, 2023 14:02 By receptionradiokerry
Alina Wozniak, (née Palufzek)  54 Kilcaragh, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry and Poland.

Passed away peacefully on 23rd February, 2023. Beloved wife of Andrzey, daughter Aureua, son-in-law Dariusz, grandchildren Natalie & Liliana, sisters Renata and Stanistauna, nieces Anna, Simone and Kasia, nephew, David and her many friends.

May she rest in peace

Reposing at Buckley/Finucane Funeral Home, Lixnaw on Sunday from 3pm to 4pm. Arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw on Monday morning for 11. am. Mass, livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream. Private cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.

Family flowers only.

 

