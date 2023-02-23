Alina Wozniak, (née Palufzek) 54 Kilcaragh, Lixnaw, Co. Kerry and Poland.
Passed away peacefully on 23rd February, 2023. Beloved wife of Andrzey, daughter Aureua, son-in-law Dariusz, grandchildren Natalie & Liliana, sisters Renata and Stanistauna, nieces Anna, Simone and Kasia, nephew, David and her many friends.
May she rest in peace
Reposing at Buckley/Finucane Funeral Home, Lixnaw on Sunday from 3pm to 4pm. Arriving to St. Michael's Church, Lixnaw on Monday morning for 11. am. Mass, livestreamed on www.churchcamlive.ie/lixnaw-parish-live-stream. Private cremation afterwards in Shannon Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Advertisement
Recommended
Final route for Farranfore to Killarney bypass likely to take another few monthsFeb 23, 2023 13:02
Tralee man announced as chair for South Munster MABSFeb 24, 2023 13:02
Over 800 applications to Kerry County Council for specially adaptable accommodationFeb 24, 2023 08:02
Kerry TD says it’s unfair people on illness benefit don’t qualify for additional paymentsFeb 24, 2023 13:02
Gardaí investigating alleged assault in TraleeFeb 23, 2023 13:02