Alice Clifford née Molloy, Gorthleen, Castlemaine & formerly of Cloonlara, Swinford, Co. Mayo.

Sadly missed by her beloved husband Peter, sons & duahgers; John, Marion, Elaine, Peter & James, sons-in-law & daughters-in-law; Martina, Patrick, Michael, Mary & Claire, grandchildren, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & friends. Predeceased by her son Patrick & brother Edward.

A private family funeral will take place for Alice with her requiem mass at 12 noon on Wednesday in St. Gobnait's Church, Keel which will be live streamed on www.churchmedia.tv/camera/st-gobnait-keel-castlemaine

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Advertisement

Funeral Cortége will depart from her residence at 11.15am on Wednesday morning en route to Keel Church.