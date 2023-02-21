Alfred (Alfie) Christian, Meanus, Killorglin.
Alfie passed away peacefully at home on February 22nd 2023. Predeceased by his parents Alfred & Mary, sisters Rose & Jane Ann & brother Alec. Deeply regretted and fondly remembered by his family, relatives, neighbours & many friends.
Reposing Friday evening (Feb. 24th) at Flynn's Funeral Home, Killorglin from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 25th) to St. Michael's Church, Iveragh Road, Killorglin for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery.
