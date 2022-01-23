Alan Foley of Blackpool, Cork and formerly St. Brendan’s Park, Tralee.
Beloved son of Johnny & Mary, dearest brother of Vanessa and father of Pierce. Sadly missed by his loving family, his uncles Denis & David, aunt Helen, future brother-in-law Denis, cousins, relatives and friends.
Funeral arriving to Our Lady & St. Brendan’s Church, Tralee on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am where the Requiem Mass for Alan will be celebrated at 11 am (streamed on www.stbrendansparishtralee.net ). Interment afterwards in New Rath Cemetery, Tralee.
Enquiries to the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee. House private please.
