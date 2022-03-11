Advertisement

Agnes Griffin

Mar 13, 2022 11:03 By receptionradiokerry
Agnes Griffin

Agnes Griffin, Ballynane, Annascaul whose remains will repose Monday evening at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle from 4 p.m. to 5.30p.m.

Remains to arrive at Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Tuesday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in Ballinclár Cemetery

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care UHK.

Advertisement

Enquiries to O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle

Leave condolence
Share this article
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus