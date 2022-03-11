Agnes Griffin, Ballynane, Annascaul whose remains will repose Monday evening at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle from 4 p.m. to 5.30p.m.
Remains to arrive at Sacred Heart Church, Annascaul on Tuesday morning for 11 a.m. Requiem Mass followed by interment in Ballinclár Cemetery
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care UHK.
Enquiries to O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle
