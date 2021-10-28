Adrian Geoffrey Fleming

Tonbwee Castleisland and formerly of Dicksgrove Currow.

A private family funeral will take place for Adrian with his requiem mass on Monday afternoon at 2pm in Castleisland parish church followed by burial in St. John's Cemetery Castleisland The mass will be livestreamed on www.churchservices.tv the funeral cortege will depart the church at 3pm and travel up the main street on route to the cemetery.

Advertisement

House strictly private please.