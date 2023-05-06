Ellen Clifford (née O'Shea), Two Mile School, Killarney and formerly of Ballymacpierce, Gortatlea, Ballymacelligott, Tralee

Peacefully at her home after a long illness bravely borne. Predeceased by her mother Margaret, father-in-law Jamesy, mother-in-law Breda and her brothers-in-law Donie Fitzgerald and Barry Clifford. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her husband Dermot, sons Paudie and David, daughter Shelly, father Pat, sisters Mary (Reidy), Margaret (Fitzgerald), Joan (Wharton), Anne (Black) and Teresa (Gilroy), brothers Michael, Tom, Con, Pat and Dominic, her grandson ÓigÍ, Paudie and David's Partners Orlaith and Shauna, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues in the Department of Justice and her many friends including from the GAA community. "May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace"

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Monday evening 8th of May from 4.00pm to 7.00pm. The Requiem Mass For Ellen will take place on Tuesday at 2.00pm in The Prince of Peace Church, Fossa followed by burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be live streamed on https://churchmedia.tv/fossa-parish No flowers by request, donations if desired to Kerry Palliative Care.