Thomas (Tom) Horan, Ballyculhane, Glin, Co. Limerick, 7 March 2023 peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his cherished wife Marie and his parents Ned and Anna. Thomas will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his children John, Paul, Thomas, Maurice and Mairéad, son-in-law Colin (Wallace), daughters-in-law Suzanne and Gillian, his adoring grandchildren Niamh, Conall, Gavin, Niall, Emma, Pearse, Anna, Conor, Jack, Maria and Darragh; his brothers Eddie, Maurice, John, Patrick and Timothy, sisters Rosaleen, Margaret (Higgins), Mary (Sheehan), Ann (Fitzgibbon) and Brigette (Dee); brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends.

"May Tom Rest In Peace"

Reposing at Healy's Funeral Home, Glin (V94 C3C6) on Thursday 9 March from 5.00pm - 8pm followed by removal at 8.00pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Glin. Requiem Mass for Tom will take place on Friday 10 March at 12 noon (live-streamed on www.churchservices.tv/glin) followed by burial in the church grounds.

Advertisement

Enquiries to Healy's Funeral Home , Glin 087 2755612