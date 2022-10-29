Kitty O'Connor nee O'Shea

Deceased Address: Riverside (Cois na habhainn)

Reposing at her residence at Riverside/Cois na h-abhainn, Glenbeigh V93 N2T2 on Monday 26th December from 2pm to 5pm.

Requiem Mass for Kitty will take place at 11am in St. James Church, Glenbeigh (live streamed on MCN Media St. James Church, Glenbeigh) on Tuesday 27th December with burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery, Glenbeigh.

Kitty O’Connor, Riverside (Cois na h-Abhainn), Glenbeigh, Co. Kerry and formerly of Droumalohert, Glencar, Co. Kerry passed away peacefully at home on the 24th of December 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Joe (on 29/10/2022), her sisterSheila, brother Connie and parents Con & Nora O’ Shea. Loving mom to Michael, Noreen & Margaret (Joy) and son-in-law James.

Sadly missed by her sister Nora (Mangan, Muckross), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

May Kitty Rest in Peace.