Michael Gaynor of Oyster Hall, The Spa, Tralee,
Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee, on Thursday (14th July) from
6.00 p.m. to 7.30 pm.
Funeral arriving to The Church of the Purification, Churchill on Friday morning at 11.30 a.m. where the Requiem Mass for Michael will be celebrated at 12 noon. (streamed on http://churchmedia.tv/camera/churchill ). Interment afterwards in Old Churchill Cemetery,
Family information-
He will be dearly missed by his children Breda, Henry, PJ and Margo, sons-in-law Martin, Padraig and Denis, daughters-in-law Maura and Eileen, grandchildren Michael, Edward, Cormac, Dara, Orla, Clodagh, Conor and Tony, great-grandchildren Alexis and Baily, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.
