Timothy Molyneaux, Ballyegan, Lisselton.

Reposing at Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel, on Sunday evening from 6.30 p.m to 8 p.m. Funeral arriving to St. Teresa's Church, Ballydonoghue, on Monday morning at 10.45 a.m, with the Requiem Mass for Timmy being celebrated at 11 a.m, followed by burial afterwards in Gale Cemetery.

Timmy passed away peacefully, on April 1st, 2022, in the wonderful care of the staff at University Hospital, Kerry. Predeceased by his wife Hannah B, brothers Johnny, Vester and Jimmy, sisters Mary and Sr. Nora, grandson Luke. He will be greatly missed by his loving family, sons Tom and Noel, daughters Ann and Norrie, daughters-in-law Mary and Mena, son-in-law Robert, his adored granddaughters Sophie, Charlotte, Victoria and Marissa and grandsons Tadhg, Thomas and William, extended family, neighbours and friends