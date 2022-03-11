Margaret (Peg) Riordan (nee Pigott)
Hogans Place, Killarney
Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6.00 pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery
No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care
