Margaret (Peg) Riordan (nee Pigott)

Hogans Place, Killarney

Reposing at O'Shea's Funeral Home, Killarney on Sunday evening from 4.30pm to 6.00 pm followed by Removal to St Mary's Cathedral. Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 10.30am, burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery

No flowers by request, donations if desired to Palliative Care