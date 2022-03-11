Bridget (Bridie) McCarthy (nee Brady), (Eskadour, Lauragh, Co Kerry and formerly of Caherhurley, Bodyke, Co Clare).

On the 11th of March, 2022, Bridie passed away peacefully in the tender care of the nurses and staff at Kenmare Nursing Home and surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Eugene, much loved mother of Maureen, Ann, Eugene, Irene and Paula, adoring grandmother of Demelza, Orla, Stephen, Michael, Nicole, Gavin, Gina, Ben, Eoghan, Nora, Orlagh, and Ruairí, cherished great-grandmother of Jessica, Lillian, Elizabeth, Pádraig, Tadhg, Eille, Lucy, Timothy, Sophie, Jack, Alex and Aoibhe. Predeceased by her brothers Willie, Paddy, Michael, Jack, her sisters Mary Ellen and Maura. Sadly missed and dearly loved by her son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, Steve, Mike and Tony, daughter-in-law Mag, sister Peggy, brothers Denis and Christy, brother-in-law Donal, sisters-in-law Maura, Mary, Bina and Rose, nephews, nieces especially Maura (Landers), grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Her Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Sunday evening (March 13th) from 5.00pm to 7.00pm. Removal from O' Connor's Funeral Home, Kenmare on Monday morning (March 14th) to St. Killian's Church, Lauragh for Requiem Mass at 11.00am with burial afterwards in Kilmackillogue Cemetery