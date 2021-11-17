Eithne Doyle (née Buckley), 4 Church Street, Listowel and late of 8 Patrick Street, Listowel.
Beloved wife of the late Patsy. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sister Marie, brothers-in-law Tom and Joe, nephews James, Seamus, Tom, Edward and Christy, nieces Mary and Norma, grandnephews, grandnieces, great-grandnephews, extended family, neighbours and friends.
Funeral arriving to St. Mary's Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.15am, with the Requiem Mass for Eithne being celebrated at 11.30am, live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com
Burial afterwards in St. Michael's Cemetery, Listowel. House Private Please.
