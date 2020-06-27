Danny Healy-Rae not supporting Micheál Martin’s nomination

Kerry Independent Danny Healy-Rae says, despite he having roots in the Fianna Fáil party, he will not support Micheál Martin’s nomination.

He says the issue of a proposed liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank was the deciding issue for him.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae wishes the new government the best for the sake of the people and country, adding he’ll support the government when it helps the people of Kerry.

However, he doesn’t back Micheál Martin’s nomination for Taoiseach.

AUDIO: DHR lunch