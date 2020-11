The Dáil was suspended this afternoon, after Independent TD Micheal Healy-Rae refused to take his seat during a heated row.

During questions on promised legislation, Deputy Micheal Healy-Rae asked Micheál Martin to withdraw an accusation that the Kerry TD has opposed every restriction under Level 5.

The Taoiseach replied, saying he made the comment in good faith and, from his point of view, the Kerry TD had voted against the added regulations.

Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly intervened.