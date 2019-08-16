A player collapsed during a women’s football game involving Scartaglen and Inbhear Scéine Gaels this week. Melissa O’Callaghan from Scartaglen gave CPR to the player.
Bathing restriction lifted on Ballybunion beaches
Swimming prohibition notices erected on Ballybunion's two Blue Flag beaches have been lifted.Earlier this week, Kerry County Council asked people not to swim after...
Kerry GP questions HSE claim doctors continue to refer patients for suspended UHK service
A Kerry GP is questioning the HSE's claims that doctors are continuing to refer patients for DEXA scans in Tralee despite the service being...
Kerry mortgage campaigner warns that promoting home ownership is vital for economy
There are calls for the government to take immediate action on pension funds buying property solely for rental income.Padraic Kissane, of Padraic Kissane Financial...
CPR Helps Save Lives – August 16th, 2019
Financial Pressures on Students and Their Families – August 16th, 2019
Anne told Jerry about her daughter’s experience. She’s completed her first year studying nursing in Cork. Paul Crowley heard Anne’s interview and contacted Jerry...
Understanding Islam – August 16th, 2019
Tomorrow the annual Islamic Cultural Exhibition will be held in the Brandon Hotel in Tralee. Dr Rizwan Khan of the Kerry Islamic Outreach Society...