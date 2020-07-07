COVID Tracker App Launched – July 7th, 2020





Today the COVID Tracker app was officially launched to help identify close contacts of people who’ve tested positive for the virus. It can be downloaded on the App Store for iPhone users or through Google Play for Android phone users. John McCarthy, owner of the Tech Company in Tralee, talks us through the app and how to download it.

