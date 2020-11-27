COVID-19 resulted in Kerry toddler waiting months to have hearing aids adjusted

Restrictions caused by COVID-19 resulted in a Kerry toddler having to wait months to have her hearing aids adjusted.

Maeve Harold from Beaufort will turn two next month; she has mild to moderate sensorineural hearing loss.

Her mother Maura says the pandemic impacted access to services for children with hearing loss.

She notes that early intervention is vital for very young children who have been diagnosed with hearing problems.

Maura says Maeve was given hearing aids in February, but during the summer developed problems with them, and couldn’t get an appointment until September to fix the problem.