Court hears man stole a bread van in Cork and drove it to Kerry

A court heard a man stole a bread van in Cork and drove it to Kerry.

Darren Cambridge of 62 Hazel Road, Togher, Co Cork, appeared before Listowel District Court, facing three charges of dangerous driving and one of unlawfully taking possession of a vehicle.

27-year-old Darren Cambridge is facing four charges in total.

It’s alleged that on the 19th November at Centra, Victoria Cross, Cork, he unlawfully took possession of a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Garda Denis Curtin told Listowel District Court that it’s being alleged the accused drove the vehicle, an Irish Pride bread van, from Cork and over the border into Kerry.

Three dangerous driving charges relate to locations across both counties: They are Slieve Reagh, Ballyvourney, Cork; Gortanhaneboy East, Rathmore; and Shinnagh, Rathmore.

Defending solicitor Padraig O’Connell sought reassurance from Garda Curtin that it’s not being alleged the bread man was in the bread van at the time; the garda agreed this was the case.

Judge David Waters granted Darren Cambridge bail and ordered him to appear in Killarney District Court on December 1st.