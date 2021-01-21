Council still working to establish source of poor water quality that led to loss of Ballybunion Blue Flag

Kerry County Council is still working to establish the potential source causing water quality problems that led to a Ballybunion beach losing its Blue Flag.

At the recent Listowel Municipal District meeting Sinn Féin councillor Robert Beasley sought and update on the situation at Ballybunion’s North Beach.

In June, An Taisce announced the Ladies Beach wouldn’t be awarded a Blue Flag due to cumulative water quality results.

Councillor Robert Beasley says the Blue Flag needs to be in place for the upcoming season.

He says every effort must be made to look into the source, adding he feels a nearby stream should be looked into.

Kerry County Council says it’s working to establish the potential source of the bathing water quality issue.

The council recently received water quality data taken by other agencies and other local authorities in the Shannon Estuary to determine if the water quality issue may be caused upstream and manifesting itself at the confluence of the estuary and the sea at Ballybunion.

It plans to continue to work proactively to ascertain and address the matter causing the bathing water quality issue, so that Blue Flag can be restored as soon as possible.