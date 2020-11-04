Council considering relief measures for North Kerry road prone to flooding

Kerry County Council is considering long term measures for a section of North Kerry road that floods regularly.

The Bog Road, the road from Ballyheigue to Tralee, has been closed in recent days due to flooding caused by a combination of heavy rain and high tides.

Part of the R551 from Ballyheigue to Tralee, known as the Bog Road, is regularly subject to flooding.

It’s been flooded and closed in recent days, with Kerry County Council saying this has been caused by exceptional volumes of rainfall, combined with high tides.

The road was resurfaced recently as part of the local authority’s annual works programme.

The council says this wasn’t related to flooding relief measures, which will be considered in the longer term and subject to funding.

Locals in Ballyheigue are calling on Kerry County Council to intervene as a matter of urgency, saying the recent flooding has inconvenienced a lot of people.