Council buying site to develop pump track in Tralee

Kerry County Council is buying a site to develop a pump track or off-road cycling facility in Tralee.

The idea was initially proposed in recent years by former councillor and now Minister, Norma Foley as an amenity for locals and visitors to the county.

At the start of this year, the council said it was examining three possible sites for the facility, which could cost around €250,000 to develop.

Following a question from Cllr Mikey Sheehy at the recent Tralee Municipal District meeting, the council said it’s proceeding with the acquisition of a site, and once finalised, they’ll seek funding to develop it.