Community Diary

Parish Consultation Meetings

Mar 15, 2024 08:38 By receptionradiokerry
Parish Consultation Meetings
Thank you to all who participated in The Parish Consultation Meetings across the diocese. The final Meeting is on in Listowel next Friday March 22nd. Details of all meetings are on www.dioceseofkerry.ie

