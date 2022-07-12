Advertisement
Community Diary

Glenflesk GAA presents the 'Flesk Fest' on Saturday 16th July @ 4pm

Jul 12, 2022 08:07 By receptionradiokerry
Glenflesk GAA presents the 'Flesk Fest' on Saturday 16th July @ 4pm Glenflesk GAA presents the 'Flesk Fest' on Saturday 16th July @ 4pm
Share this article

Glenflesk GAA presents the 'Flesk Fest' on Saturday 16th July @ 4pm in the Kerryway Bar. Featuring bands 'Super Céilí' & 'All Folk'd Up' on stage. BBQ, raffle and plenty entertainment guaranteed the day!

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus