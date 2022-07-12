Glenflesk GAA presents the 'Flesk Fest' on Saturday 16th July @ 4pm in the Kerryway Bar. Featuring bands 'Super Céilí' & 'All Folk'd Up' on stage. BBQ, raffle and plenty entertainment guaranteed the day!
