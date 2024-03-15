Advertisement
Day of Prayer for Healing at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Scartaglin this Sunday March 17th

Mar 15, 2024 08:54 By receptionradiokerry
Day of Prayer for Healing at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Scartaglin this Sunday March 17th
Janice Carrig will lead the Day of Prayer for Healing at Our Lady Of Lourdes Church, Scartaglin this Sunday March 17th starting with Praise and Worship at 2.30pm with Paddy Sheehan

