Advertisement
Community Diary

Castleisland Bingo Tuesday April 4th  at Castleisland Community Centre

Mar 30, 2023 08:03 By receptionradiokerry
Castleisland Bingo Tuesday April 4th  at Castleisland Community Centre Castleisland Bingo Tuesday April 4th  at Castleisland Community Centre
Share this article

Castleisland Bingo continues on Tuesday April 4th  at Castleisland Community Centre starting at 8.30pm. Easter egg spot prizes. Come along and enjoy a great night out. All welcome!

Advertisement
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus