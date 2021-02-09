Coast Guard says volunteers not permitted to gather to create dance videos for social media

The Irish Coast Guard says volunteers are not permitted to assemble to create dance videos for social media.

The letter, which was sent to all volunteers yesterday, follows the Dingle Coast Guard’s rendition of the viral dance challenge, the Jerusalema.

Coast Guard Units and Support Manager Niall Ferns wrote to all officers in volunteer units yesterday.

He said there have been several requests from units to take part in dance videos since the weekend.

However, he said units are not permitted to assemble to produce dance videos for social media, and not assemble for any other reason than reasons central to a unit’s operation.

Mr Ferns said that, for reasons relating to risk control, any activity not central to the operation of units is suspended.

He added increased risk may adversely affect the Coast Guard’s ability to retain operational status, and it’s important to continue with a disciplined and a methodical approach towards safeguarding the service’s objectives.

In their video, which was released yesterday morning, Dingle Coast Guard members dance at the base in Dingle, Clogher Strand and along the Slea Head route.