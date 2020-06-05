Claims loss of 50 parking spaces in Listowel detrimental to business

The loss of 50 car parking spaces in Listowel due to COVID-19 restrictions will be detrimental to business.

That’s according to local Fine Gael Cllr Mike Kennelly, who was speaking about proposals under Kerry County Council’s Welcoming Safe Street Initiative.

These plans would reduce car parking spaces in Listowel by 50 because of the town’s narrow streets and the need for social distancing; Church Street and William Street would be affected.

The plans were presented to councillors on Wednesday, and given to business people yesterday – council staff are to meet with the local business alliance to go through the document.

A public consultation process closes on Monday, and Cllr Kennelly says this is an executive function of the council, so councillors won’t be able to vote on the plans.

He believes the council should leave parking in Listowel as it is, as the removal of 50 spaces will have a major impact on businesses.