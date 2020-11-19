Christopher Daly

Keas Glencar. A private family funeral will take place for Christopher on Saturday Morning at 11 O’Clock in St Stephens Church, Glencar and Burial afterwards in Incharue Cemetery Glencar.

Sadly missed by his wife Sheila, son Mike, daughters Helen and Madeline, sons-in-law Gerard and Colm, Grandchildren, sister Mary, Nieces, Nephews, Relatives, neighbours and friends.

