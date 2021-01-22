CEO of HSE says people not due COVID-19 vaccine shouldn’t have received it

The head of the HSE says people who weren’t due to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, should not have been given it.

CEO of the HSE, Paul Reid was speaking after it emerged that 10 construction workers had been vaccinated at University Hospital Kerry.

This occurred when frontline staff in mental health services in Killarney hadn’t yet been told when they would be vaccinated.

People who were not due to get the vaccine also received it at the Coombe and Rotunda hospitals in Dublin.

Speaking at a HSE media briefing yesterday, Paul Reid said this shouldn’t have happened as there is a clear roll-out plan in place: