Caretaker role on Kerry island which received 40,000 applications to be advertised again

A caretaker job on a remote island, which received more than 40 thousand applications last year, will be up for grabs again.

The Island Accommodation and Coffee Shop, located on the Great Blasket Island in Co. Kerry, is looking for two people to take care of their business for a number of months.

Owners Billy O’Connor and Alicia Hayes told the Irish Examiner they received over 23 thousand applicants in the first week alone last year, with people from across the world competing for the job.

The role is due to be advertised on the Great Blasket Island social media pages this week.