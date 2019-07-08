Camp Dream Speak Live – July 8th, 2019

The first summer camp of its kind ever held in Ireland took place in Tralee last week. Camp Dream Speak Live is a treatment programme for children who stutter and while it’s evidence based, the focus is on having fun. It was organised by the HSE’s Kerry Speech and Language Therapy Services along with the European Clinical Specialisation in Fluency Disorders and the Lang Stuttering Institute. The singers, you will hear, include Kacper Klocek, Chloe Morrissey, Abigail Ware, Alice O’Callaghan and Orna Doherty. The first speaker is David Oweye.