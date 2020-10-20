Calls for mobile COVID-19 testing unit to be established in North Kerry

There are calls for a mobile COVID-19 testing unit to be established in North Kerry to deal with the rising number of cases there.

Sinn Fein councillor Tom Barry made the call after it emerged that the Listowel Electoral Area was one of the worst-hit districts on the western seaboard for COVID-19 cases over a two-week period.

Councillor Barry says people are concerned given the high number of cases locally, and feels a pop-up or mobile test centre would benefit the whole county.

He says people are being referred for a COVID-19 test, but they’ve no means of transport to get to the Kerry test centre, which is located in Tralee.

Councillor Tom Barry says people are relying on family members to drive them to the test centre, which isn’t suitable:

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin councillor Tom Barry doesn’t believe the Listowel races are to blame for the surge in cases in North Kerry.

Councillor Barry says there have been claims that the event is to blame.

He says the Listowel races were well organised and adhered to public health guidelines.

Councillor Tom Barry doesn’t think it’s fair to attribute the rise in cases to the races: