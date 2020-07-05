Call for road bowling to be banned in Kerry County Council estates

A Kerry County Councillor has called on the local authority to ban road bowling in all of its housing estates.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Niall Kelleher tabled a motion on the issue at the council’s monthly meeting.

The local authority said the sport traditionally takes place on public roads but issues have been encountered recently linked to breaches of public order and social distancing.

The council says the enforcement of these issues is a matter for the Gardaí and it wouldn’t be appropriate to regulate road bowling by introducing a specific bye-law.