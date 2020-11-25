Call for public inquiry into Listowel nursing home

The daughter of a former resident of Oaklands nursing home is calling for a public inquiry into the Listowel facility.

Georgina O’Sullivan’s mother was a resident of the home until July; she lodged two complaints with the Health Information and Quality Authority about clinical governance and her mother’s care.

However, HIQA told her it doesn’t carry out investigations but does take information onboard.

Last week, the HSE took over the running of the facility following a court application.

Georgina O’Sullivan says the operation of HIQA needs to be overhauled and the model of nursing home care needs to shift to a majority of publicly run facilities: