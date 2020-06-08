Call for political parties to stop playing political football with Shannon LNG project

The liquefied natural gas terminal was first proposed for the Tarbert Ballylongford landbank in 2006 but has been beset by delays; it’s expected to create hundreds of jobs during construction and 50 permanent jobs.

It’s been reported recently that a fresh planning application for project is being lodged; the original one is the subject of a High Court challenge by Friends of the Environment.

Ballylongford Cllr Michael Foley says the Shannon LNG terminal is a private development, so there should be no political interference and should not be on the agenda for government negotiations.

The Fine Gael councillor is calling on Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party to stop playing political football with the multi-million euro development, which is included on the EU’s Projects of Common Interest list.

He believes it sends a very poor message to future potential international investors.

Cllr Foley says the government formation talks should be discussing and ensuring security of energy supply for the future.