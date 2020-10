There’s a call for new public toilets to be developed in a North Kerry seaside resort.

Sinn Féin Cllr Robert Beasley wants Kerry County Council to make plans for new facilities in Ballyheigue adjacent to beach.

He says the current toilets there are too far away from the beach, aren’t fit for purpose, and aren’t wheelchair accessible.

The council says an upgrade to the public toilets in Ballyheigue will be included in future funding applications.